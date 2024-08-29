Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / Gillette India Q1 results: Net profit increases 26.4% to Rs 116 cr

Gillette India Q1 results: Net profit increases 26.4% to Rs 116 cr

Shaving products maker Gillette India Ltd on Thursday reported a 26.4 per cent rise in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 115.97 crore for the June quarter.

Gillette
Gillette India's total expense was down 1.17 per cent to Rs 494.68 crore in the June quarter.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 8:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Shaving products maker Gillette India Ltd on Thursday reported a 26.4 per cent rise in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 115.97 crore for the June quarter.

The company, which follows the July-June financial year, had reported a profit of Rs 91.75 crore in the year-ago period, Gillette India Ltd (GIL) said in a BSE filing.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Its revenue from operations increased 4.17 per cent to Rs 645.33 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 619.44 crore in the corresponding period a year earlier.

The sales growth was "driven by a robust portfolio, strong brand fundamentals and superior retail execution", Gillette India said in an earnings statement, adding its PAT was helped by "strong sales growth in the current quarter".

Gillette India's total expense was down 1.17 per cent to Rs 494.68 crore in the June quarter.

Its revenue from the grooming segment was up 7 per cent to Rs 519.68 crore. Meanwhile, oral care was down 6.28 per cent to Rs 125.65 crore in the April-June period.

More From This Section

Square Yards Q1FY25 results: PAT rises 66% to Rs 25 cr on high income

P&G Q4 results: Profit after tax down 46% at Rs 81 cr on high spending

Murugappa Group results: Net profit increases 15.2% to Rs 7,885 cr

Omaxe Q1 results: Net loss widens to Rs 147.44 cr on rise in expenses

Valor Estate Q1 result: Loss narrows to Rs 13.6 crore on higher expenses

The total income of GIL, including other income, was up 4.11 per cent to Rs 649.91 crore.

GIL's PAT for the financial year, which ended on June 30, 2024, was up 15.75 per cent to Rs 411.70 crore.

Its revenue from operations for the financial year was up 6.3 per cent to Rs 2,633.085 crore.

Besides, GIL's directors have recommended a final dividend of Rs 45 per equity share for the financial year ended June, 2024, which will be subject to the approval of shareholders in AGM.

Shares of Gillette India Ltd on Tuesday were at Rs 8,993.90 on the BSE, up 0.24 per cent from the previous close.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Fighting for deposits via service quality not just interest rates: CS Setty

LIVE: Union WCD Minister criticises Bengal CM, urges her to focus on women's safety

Audio clips from RG Kar hospital to victim's parents spark controversy

Premium

Pricing weakness likely to weigh on Indian steel companies stocks

Reliance Retail targets doubling business in 3-4 years, says Isha Ambani

Topics :GilletteGillette IndiaQ1 results

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 8:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story