Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / Square Yards Q1FY25 results: PAT rises 66% to Rs 25 cr on high income

Square Yards Q1FY25 results: PAT rises 66% to Rs 25 cr on high income

Total revenue rose 52 per cent to Rs 261 crore as against Rs 172 crore in the year-ago period

Revenue, Stock, Budget, Economy, Market
Revenue rise for square yards | (Representative Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 9:26 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Square Yards, which is mainly into housing and home loan brokerage business, has reported 66 per cent increase in gross profit at Rs 25 crore for June quarter FY25 on higher income.

Its gross profit stood at Rs 15 crore in the year-ago period.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Total revenue rose 52 per cent to Rs 261 crore as against Rs 172 crore in the year-ago period.

Out of the total revenue, the turnover of India business grew 49 per cent to Rs 217 crore. The company also has presence in Dubai market.

"Q1 has consistently contributed 16-18 per cent of our overall revenue, and based on this trend, we project revenue for FY25 to align with our forecast of Rs 1,506 crore ($180 million)," stated Tanuj Shori, Founder and CEO, Square Yards.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Oyo reports Rs 132 cr in Q1 profits, aims for Rs 700 cr in full year FY25

Zee stock zooms 14% on settling merger termination dispute with Sony

GPT Infraprojects launches QIP, fixes floor price at Rs 183.8; stock up 5%

Colgate stock on a 9-week winning run, up 28%; Can it shine more?

This Aditya Birla Group stock has zoomed 60% in 4 weeks; up 115% since Apr

Topics :Q1 resultscorporate earningsResultsFinancial markets

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 9:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story