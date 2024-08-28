Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd (PGHH) on Wednesday reported 46.40 per cent decline in profit after tax at Rs 81.06 crore for June quarter 2024 on account of increased spending.

The company, which follows July-June financial year, had reported a profit after tax of Rs 151.24 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

However, PGHH's revenue from operations was at 931.75 crore as against Rs 852.53 crore a year ago.

"PAT for the quarter was Rs 81 crore, with an increase in spending for demand generation to support innovation in healthcare and feminine care," said an earning statement from PGHH.