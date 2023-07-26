Home / Companies / Results / GlaxoSmithKline Pharma consolidated Q1 net profit rises 11% to Rs 132 cr

GlaxoSmithKline Pharma consolidated Q1 net profit rises 11% to Rs 132 cr

Its total income rose to Rs 798 crore in the first quarter against Rs 773 crore in the year-ago period, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing

Press Trust of India New Delhi
GlaxoSmithKline. Photo: Reuters

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 3:51 PM IST
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit increased by 11 per cent to Rs 132 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

The drug maker had reported a net profit of Rs 119 crore in the April-June quarter of the last fiscal.

Its total income rose to Rs 798 crore in the first quarter against Rs 773 crore in the year-ago period, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

"Despite the strong external headwinds, GSK remains focused on delivering best-in-class competitive performance and driving operational efficiencies. We remain committed to explore new growth opportunities and improving our leadership in key therapy areas," GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals MD Bhushan Akshikar said.

Shares of the company were trading 0.3 per cent down at Rs 1,399.20 apiece on the BSE.

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 3:51 PM IST

