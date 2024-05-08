Godrej Agrovet Q4 results: Net profit jumps to Rs 65.48 cr, revenue up 1.8%

Godrej Agrovet (GAVL) on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit jumped to Rs 65.48 crore in the March 2024 quarter from Rs 23.47 crore a year ago.

Its total revenue from operations grew 1.87 per cent to Rs 2,134.28 crore during the quarter under review compared to Rs 2,094.99 crore in the year-ago period.



"The financial year 2023-34 augured well for Godrej Agrovet in terms of a robust surge in profitability over FY23. This growth in profitability was primarily driven by the exceptional performance of the domestic crop protection business, structural turnaround of the dairy business, market share gains in Animal Feed and robust volume and margin growth in branded products in our poultry business," Godrej Agrovet Managing Director B S Yadav said.

Shares of the company on Wednesday closed at Rs 586 apiece, up 4.23 per cent on BSE.