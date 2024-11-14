Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / Grasim Industries Q2FY25 results: Net profit falls 45.6% to Rs 1,100 crore

Grasim Industries Q2FY25 results: Net profit falls 45.6% to Rs 1,100 crore

Its revenue from operations was up 11.05 per cent to Rs 33,562.85 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 30,220.68 crore a year earlier

Grasim Industries
Shares of Grasim Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 2,528.55 on the BSE, up 0.79 per cent from its previous close.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 11:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Aditya Birla Group flagship holding firm Grasim Industries Ltd on Thursday reported a 45.64 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,100.16 crore for the September quarter, impacted by lower profitability in the cement business and investments in the Building Materials and Renewables businesses.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,024.05 crore during the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Grasim Industries -- the holding firm for leading group companies such as UltraTech, Aditya Birla Capital, and Aditya Birla Renewables.

Its revenue from operations was up 11.05 per cent to Rs 33,562.85 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 30,220.68 crore a year earlier.

The revenue growth was "driven by the superior performance of financial services, cellulosic staple fibre and specialty chemicals businesses", Grasim Industries said in an earning statement.

However, consolidated EBITDA declined "as a result of lower profitability in the cement business and initial investments in the paints business under brand Birla Opus", it added.

"Further, higher interest and depreciation charges on account of investments in the building materials and renewables businesses has led to lower PAT," said Grasim.

More From This Section

Hero MotoCorp Q2 results: Net profit up 5.6% on high rural demand

Glenmark Pharma Q2 profit rises on strong India business performance

EaseMyTrip Q2FY25 results: Net profit declines 45% to Rs 26 crore

Hero MotoCorp Q2 results: PAT rises 6% to Rs 1,066 crore on higher sales

Muthoot Finance Q2 results: Consolidated net profit up 21% at Rs 1,321 cr

Total expenses of Grasim Industries rose 15.75 per cent during the quarter under review to Rs 31,993.03 crore.

Its total income, which includes revenue from other sources, was at Rs 33,958.21 crore, up 11.31 per cent in the September quarter.

Shares of Grasim Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 2,528.55 on the BSE, up 0.79 per cent from its previous close.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

FIIs up long bets in Nifty, long-short ratio hops to 3:1; retail add shorts

Grasim achieves highest-ever Ebitda of Rs 20,837 cr: Kumar Mangalam Birla

Grasim records Rs 1.30 trillion revenue for FY24, driven by cement business

Grasim revenue up 9% at Rs 33,861 cr; net profit falls 23.4% to Rs 1,208 cr

Premium

ICICI Bank, TCS, Grasim: 5 F&O stocks with high PCR for your watchlist

Topics :Grasim IndustriesGrasimQ2 results

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 11:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story