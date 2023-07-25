Home / Companies / Results / Gravita India's Q1 net profit grows 18% to Rs 52.55 cr, total income jumps

Gravita India's Q1 net profit grows 18% to Rs 52.55 cr, total income jumps

It had posted Rs 44.65 crore net profit in the corresponding period of 2022-23, the company said in a regulatory filing

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Expenses soared to Rs 665.58 crore in the first quarter of FY24 as against Rs 580.04 crore a year ago | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 12:37 PM IST
Recycling company Gravita India has posted around 18 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 52.55 crore in the April-June quarter of 2023-24 on account of higher income.

It had posted Rs 44.65 crore net profit in the corresponding period of 2022-23, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income also increased to Rs 726.76 crore from Rs 630.01 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Expenses soared to Rs 665.58 crore in the first quarter of FY24 as against Rs 580.04 crore a year ago.

In May, Gravita India raised a 34 million euros loan facility from two European developmental financial institutions for its capex and working capital needs besides sustainability initiatives.

Jaipur-based Gravita is a leading recycling company with 11 manufacturing facilities across the globe having total capacity of 2.51 lakh MTPA (metric tonne per annum).

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 12:37 PM IST

