GSK Pharma Q1 FY25 results: Net profit rises 37%, revenue up 6.9%

GSK Pharma's stocks were up by 2.49 per cent, ending the day's trade at Rs 2,824.45 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 7:05 PM IST
GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Pharmaceuticals on Friday reported a 37 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit for the June quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q1 FY25) at Rs 182.33 crore, up from Rs 132.25 crore reported for the same period last year.

GSK Pharma’s consolidated revenue from operations rose to Rs 814.65 crore in Q1 FY25, a 6.9 per cent Y-o-Y rise from Rs 761.66 crore reported in Q1 FY24.

On a sequential basis, the company exhibited a 6.2 per cent dip in consolidated net profit and a 12.3 per cent dip in revenues from Rs 194.48 crore and Rs 929.80 crore reported in Q4 FY24, respectively.

The company said that its continued strong topline growth was driven by performance across key brands, with brands such as Calpol, Augmentin, and T-Bact gaining market share.

“In addition, the respiratory portfolio comprising Nucala and Trelegy delivered a growth of 57 per cent by further improving access to more patients,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company added that its paediatric vaccine segment maintained market leadership in the self-pay private market, delivering double-digit growth of 15 per cent.

“In the adult vaccines segment, GSK continues to build on the momentum from the launch of Shingrix Herpes Zoster Vaccine (recombinant, adjuvanted) to further expand the adult immunisation category in India through its innovative go-to-market (GTM) strategies,” it added.

Commenting on the company’s Q1 results, Bhushan Akshikar, managing director, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, said that the company has continued its growth momentum across general medicines and vaccines portfolios, while maintaining profitability.

“As we celebrate one hundred years of our operations in India, we remain committed to pursuing new growth opportunities, enhancing our leadership in key therapeutic areas, and advancing our innovative omnichannel strategies to further enhance customer experience,” he added.

On Friday, GSK Pharma’s stocks were up by 2.49 per cent, ending the day’s trade at Rs 2,824.45 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).


Topics :GSK PharmaQ1 resultsPharmaceutical

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 7:05 PM IST

