Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / CAMS Q1 results: Net profit rises 42% to Rs 108 cr, revenue up 27%

CAMS Q1 results: Net profit rises 42% to Rs 108 cr, revenue up 27%

The company had logged a PAT of Rs 76.34 crore in the year-ago period, Computer Age Management Services Ltd (CAMS) said in a statement

q1 results, company quarter 1
CAMS is India's largest registrar and transfer agent of mutual funds with an aggregate market share of 68 per cent based on mutual fund average assets under management (AAUM). Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 5:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Registrar and transfer agent for mutual funds CAMS on Friday reported 42 per cent jump in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 108.21 crore for the three months ended June 2024.

The company had logged a PAT of Rs 76.34 crore in the year-ago period, Computer Age Management Services Ltd (CAMS) said in a statement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Revenue surged 27 per cent to Rs 331.40 crore in April-June FY25 from Rs 261.3 crore in the year-ago period.
 

"Overall, the company's assets under service crossed the Rs 40 lakh crore milestone on the back of solid performance of equity assets, which grew at 55 per cent year-on-year and 11 per cent quarter-on-quarter," Anuj Kumar, Managing Director of CAMS, said.

CAMS is India's largest registrar and transfer agent of mutual funds with an aggregate market share of 68 per cent based on mutual fund average assets under management (AAUM).


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

CAMS, Google Cloud come together to build cloud-native platform

CAMS stock rises 6% on healthy Q4FY24 results; up 20% thus far in 2024

CAMS Q4 results: PAT rises 38.5% to Rs 103 cr, revenue up 24% to Rs 310 cr

E-insurance now mandatory for all policyholders: What it means for you

Premium

Better growth supports the case for small-caps in Asia: Jefferies

Topics :CAMSQ1 resultscorporate earnings

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 5:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story