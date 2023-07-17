Home / Companies / Results / HDFC Bank reports 30% increase in Q1 net profit at Rs 11,952 cr, loans grow

HDFC Bank reports 30% increase in Q1 net profit at Rs 11,952 cr, loans grow

Total deposits grew 19.2% to Rs 19.13 trn in the quarter, says India's largest private sector lender

BS Reporter Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2023 | 3:18 PM IST
HDFC Bank said on Monday its net profit grew 30 per cent year-on-year to Rs 11,952 crore in the April-June period, helped by loan growth and treasury gains.

Net interest income (interest earned less interest expended) for the quarter grew 21.1 per cent, said India’s largest private sector lender in a statement. Core net interest margin was at 4.1 per cent on total assets and 4.3 per cent based on interest-earning assets.

Other income, or non-interest income, was at Rs 9,230 crore compared to Rs 6,388 crore in the same period of the previous financial year.

Other income was boosted by trading gains of Rs 552 crore in Q1 as compared to a loss of Rs 1077 crore in the same period of last year.

Other income, excluding net trading and mark to market income, grew by 16.2 per cent over the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Provisions and contingencies for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 were at Rs 2,860 crore compared to Rs 3,188 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The total credit cost ratio was at 0.70 per cent, as compared to 0.91 per cent for the quarter ending June 30, 2022.

Total deposits grew by 19.2 per cent to Rs 19.13 trillion while current and savings account deposits grew by 10.7 per cent CASA deposits were 42.5 per cent of total deposits as of June 30, 2023.

Total advances as of June 30, 2023 were Rs 16,15,672 crore, an increase of 15.8 per cent over June 30, 2022.  Domestic retail loans grew by 20.0 per cent, commercial and rural banking loans grew by 29.1 per cent and corporate and other wholesale loans grew by 11.2 per cent. Overseas advances constituted 2.6% of total advances.

Gross non-performing assets were at 1.17 per cent of gross advances as on June 30, 2023 (0.94% excluding NPAs in the agricultural segment), as against 1.12 per cent as on March 31, 2023 (0.94 per cent excluding NPAs in the agricultural segment), and 1.28 per cent as on June 30, 2022 (1.06 per cent excluding NPAs in the agricultural segment). Net non-performing assets were at 0.30 per cent of net advances as on June 30, 2023. 

First Published: Jul 17 2023 | 3:18 PM IST

