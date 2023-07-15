Home / Companies / Results / DMart Q1 result: Consolidated net rises 2% to Rs 659 cr; revenue up 18%

DMart Q1 result: Consolidated net rises 2% to Rs 659 cr; revenue up 18%

Headquartered in Mumbai, ASL also operates an online sales channel DMart Ready, which delivers goods to doorsteps in selected cities

BS Web Team New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2023 | 4:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates the retail chain DMart, on Saturday, reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 658.71 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2023-24 (FY24). 

Its consolidated revenue from operations stood 18.2 per cent higher at Rs 11,865.44 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 10,038.07 crore in the corresponding quarter last financial year.

Promoted by Radhakishan Damani and his family, DMart retails basic home and personal products across markets which include - Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, NCR, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Rajasthan.

Headquartered in Mumbai, ASL also operates an online sales channel DMart Ready, which delivers goods to doorsteps in selected cities.

Also Read

DMart dips 5% on weak Q4; here's how brokerages have interpreted the result

Weak sales growth weighs on Avenue Supermarts, operational parameters weak

Avenue Supermarts slips 6%, hits over 6-month low post Q3 results

Avenue Supermarts dips 3% on profit booking post Q4 business update

Avenue Supermarts slips 5% on subdued Q4 operational performance

JSW Energy Q1 net profit down 48%, revenue declines 3% to Rs 2,927 cr

JSW Energy Q1 results: Net profit declines over 48% to Rs 290 crore

Citigroup profit drops 36% as trading slump casts cloud over earnings

JPMorgan second-quarter profit rises 67% on higher interest income

Bandhan Bank Q1 FY24 results: Net profit declines 19% to Rs 721 crore

Topics :DMartQ1 resultsAvenue Supermarts

First Published: Jul 15 2023 | 4:34 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story