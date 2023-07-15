DMart Q1 result: Consolidated net rises 2% to Rs 659 cr; revenue up 18%

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates the retail chain DMart, on Saturday, reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 658.71 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2023-24 (FY24).

Its consolidated revenue from operations stood 18.2 per cent higher at Rs 11,865.44 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 10,038.07 crore in the corresponding quarter last financial year.

Promoted by Radhakishan Damani and his family, DMart retails basic home and personal products across markets which include - Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, NCR, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Rajasthan.

Headquartered in Mumbai, ASL also operates an online sales channel DMart Ready, which delivers goods to doorsteps in selected cities.