Home / Companies / Results / Hero MotoCorp Q1FY24 result: Consolidated net profit up 19% to Rs 700 crore

Hero MotoCorp Q1FY24 result: Consolidated net profit up 19% to Rs 700 crore

The revenue from operations for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 8,851.01 crore, compared to Rs 8,447.54 crore year-on-year

BS Web Team New Delhi
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 7:25 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The consolidated net profit of Hero MotoCorp Limited for the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY24) saw a rise of 19.63 per cent to Rs 700.54 crore, compared to Rs 585.58 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the company said in a BSE filing.

Sequentially, the net profit was down 13.59 per cent. In Q4FY23, the net profit of the company was Rs 810.80  crore.

The revenue from operations for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 8,851.01 crore, compared to Rs 8,447.54 crore year-on-year (YoY), which is a rise of 4.77 per cent.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the revenue for operations was up 4.94 per cent. It was Rs 8,434.28 crore in Q4FY23.

The total income for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 9,076.55 crore, compared to Rs 8,503.07 crore YoY, rising 6.74 per cent.

On a QoQ basis, the total income was up 4.66 per cent. It was Rs 8,671.82 crore in Q4FY23.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd stock closed at Rs 3,034.9 on Thursday. 

Also Read

Hero Moto falls 7% from day's high amid report of PMLA case against Munjal

Price hikes to favor Hero Moto's Q4 revenues; margins may expand: Analysts

ED raids Hero MotoCorp Chairman Munjal's residence; PMLA case registered

Hero MotoCorp Q4 net up 31% to Rs 810 cr on higher prices, better savings

Hero MotoCorp launches its popular motorcycle Passion+ at Rs 76,301

Apollo Tyres Q1 profit more than doubles to $48.07 million on lower costs

Hero MotoCorp misses Q1FY24 profit view on reduction in sales volume

LIC Q1 net profit jumps multifold to Rs 9,544 cr; GNPA eases to 2.48%

LIC India Q1 profit rises fourteen-fold, reports PAT of Rs. 95.44 bn

Torrent Power net up 6% to Rs 532 cr in June quarter due to higher revenues

Topics :Q1 results

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 7:25 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Muttiah Muralitharan's Ceylon Beverages to set up plant for cans in Dharwad

NCLT approves Zee Entertainment-Sony India merger, dismisses all objections

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Manipur CM should be sacked, says Gaurav Gogoi

RBI MPC LIVE: FY24 GDP growth projection unchanged at 6.5%, says Guv Das

Technology News

India's laptop import restrictions smell like bureaucratic desperation

Voot, JioCinema merged; users now free to switch from one platform to other

Economy News

Rupee rises by 5 paise to 82.80 against US dollar ahead of MPC announcement

Rupee eyes RBI monetary policy decision, US inflation data to follow

Next Story