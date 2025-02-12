Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / Hi-Tech Pipes Q3 results: PAT grows 34% to Rs 19 crore, revenue up 20.78%

Hi-Tech Pipes Q3 results: PAT grows 34% to Rs 19 crore, revenue up 20.78%

The company's revenue from operations increased 20.78 per cent to Rs 761.02 crore in the reporting quarter from Rs 630.09 crore in the same period a year ago

Q3 result
It posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 14.33 crore in the year-ago period. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 4:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Steel pipe maker Hi-Tech Pipes on Wednesday reported a 34 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 19.15 crore in the December quarter, on account of increased revenue.

It posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 14.33 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.

The company's revenue from operations increased 20.78 per cent to Rs 761.02 crore in the reporting quarter from Rs 630.09 crore in the same period a year ago, it said.

Its EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) stood at Rs 40.23 crore during the quarter compared to Rs 31.57 crore a year earlier, a rise of 27.42 per cent.

Hi-Tech Pipes owns and operates six integrated manufacturing facilities having a combined installed capacity of 7,50,000 metric tonnes per annum.

The company is also scaling up its captive renewable energy capacity to 13.5 MW by December-end.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ashok Leyland Q3 results: PAT up 35% to Rs 820 cr, revenue at Rs 11,995 cr

Patel Engineering Q3 results: Net profit grows 14.5% to Rs 80 crore

Siemens Q3 results: Net profit rose 22% to Rs 614 crore, revenue drops 3%

HAL Q3 results: Net profit rises 14% to Rs 1,440 crore; dividend declared

Ashok Leyland Q3 results: Net profit rises 36% to Rs 762 cr, revenue up 8%

Topics :HitechQ3 resultsEBITDA

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story