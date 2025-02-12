Ashok Leyland Q3 results: PAT up 35% to Rs 820 cr, revenue at Rs 11,995 cr

Hinduja Group’s flagship company Ashok Leyland on Wednesday reported a 35 per cent surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 820 crore for the third quarter of the current financial year ended December 2024, up from Rs 609 crore in the same period of FY24. The company achieved record net profit and revenue, driven by a substantial rise in export volumes of 33 per cent and improved sales during the festive season.

During the period under review, the company’s revenue stood at Rs 11,995 crore, up 8 per cent from Rs 11,066 crore in the corresponding year-ago period. The company’s board has approved plans to invest around Rs 500 crore in its UK-based subsidiary Optare and Rs 200 crore in Hinduja Leyland Finance.

“During the quarter, we saw our sales improving due to festive season demand and increased government investments. The export market also performed well during the period,” said Dheeraj Hinduja, executive chairman, Ashok Leyland.

The company achieved an export volume of 4,151 units in Q3FY25, compared to 3,128 units in the same period last year, registering growth of 33 per cent. It also turned cash positive at the end of the quarter, with net cash of Rs 958 crore compared to net debt of Rs 1,747 crore at the end of Q3FY24.

“We are looking to consolidate our position in export markets in FY26 as well. We are ensuring that we have a left-hand drive version for all our models, and our exports have a good mix of trucks and buses. For us, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries are major markets, in addition to Africa. Growth is predominantly driven by the GCC,” said Shenu Agarwal, managing director and chief executive officer, Ashok Leyland.

The company posted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of Rs 1,211 crore (12.8 per cent) compared to Rs 1,114 crore (12 per cent) in Q3FY24, marking double-digit EBITDA for the eighth consecutive quarter.

“The steady progress we are making in profitability is backed by products that deliver superior performance coupled with robust customer engagement. Sales in international markets are showing strong growth, and we expect this momentum to accelerate with the launch of new products. I compliment the management and our team for delivering a record-breaking Q3 for the second year in a row. We are also continuing to invest in battery electric and alternative fuel products to maintain our technology leadership position. Switch has a healthy order book and plans to launch a series of products in the next 12 months,” Hinduja said.

“Compared to Q2, the medium and heavy commercial vehicle (MHCV) market has revived significantly in Q3 and is expected to improve further as we enter the last quarter. Our focus remains on profitable growth through product premiumisation, cost leadership, better service reach, and enhanced value-added services. Non-commercial vehicle (CV) businesses have performed well and offer more headroom for growth. We remain optimistic about the growth of the CV industry in the medium and long term as macroeconomic factors continue to be favourable,” Agarwal added.

Ashok Leyland’s domestic MHCV market share remains over 30 per cent, and the company has maintained its leadership in the bus segment. The company recently launched Saathi, marking its entry into the entry-level light commercial vehicle (LCV) segment, targeting a new customer base that was previously unaddressed.

At the recently held Bharat Mobility Global Expo, Ashok Leyland showcased the concept of an industry-first electric port terminal tractor and India’s first 15-metre bus with a front engine and a capacity of 42 sleeper berths. Switch also displayed a concept electric truck in the 7.5-tonne gross vehicle weight (GVW) range, another first in the segment.