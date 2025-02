Siemens on Wednesday reported a 22 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 614.30 crore for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) from Rs 505.40 crore reported during the same period last year.

Consolidated revenue from operations fell 3 per cent to Rs 3,587.20 crore in the October-December quarter from Rs 3,709.50 crore a year ago.