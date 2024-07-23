Hindustan Unilever Q1 results: Net profit rises 2.7% to Rs 2,538 crore

Hindustan Unilever posted a higher first-quarter profit on Tuesday as a recovery in rural India helped with a revival of demand for the Dove shampoo-maker's core business.

The company, a unit of UK's Unilever, reported a 2.7% rise in profit to Rs 2,538 crore ($303.23 million) for the quarter ended June 30.

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of Rs 2,531 crore, according to data from LSEG.

Indian consumer goods' sales began to rise in the three months ended March, with rural growth outpacing that in urban areas for the first time in five quarters.

