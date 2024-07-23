Kajaria Ceramics Q1 results: PAT falls to Rs 89.82 cr, misses estimates

Indian tile maker Kajaria Ceramics posted a first-quarter profit that fell more than expected on Tuesday, as elections during the quarter led to softness in domestic demand and on muted exports.



The company said its consolidated net profit fell to Rs 89.82 crore ($10.7 million) in the quarter ended June 30 from Rs 108 crore a year ago.



ALSO READ: Kajaria Ceramics Q4 results: Net profit declines 5.2% to Rs 102 crore Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of Rs 98.95 crore, according to LSEG data.

KEY CONTEXT



Demand for ceramic tiles was soft in the quarter on muted infrastructure spending during the national election, which was spread across the April-June period.

