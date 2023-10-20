Hindustan Zinc Q2FY24 results: Net profit falls 35% to Rs 1,729 crore

Hindustan Zinc reported a 35 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) dip in its net profit for the quarter ended September 2023 (Q2FY24) as London Metal Exchange (LME) prices came under pressure. The company's metal production and revenue also took a dip on a Y-o-Y basis.

For Q2FY24, Hindustan Zinc's net profit was at Rs 1,729 crore, down 35 per cent Y-o-Y. Sequentially, net profit dipped 12 per cent. Revenue for the company in the quarter under review was at Rs 6,619 crore, down 18.6 per cent. The company's other income for the quarter also declined 39.2 per cent to Rs 223 crore.

"Revenue from operations during the quarter was down on account of significantly lower zinc prices, lower zinc and silver volumes and differential strategic hedging impact partly offset by higher lead and silver prices and favourable exchange rates," the company said in its statement.



In an interaction with Business Standard, Arun Misra, chief executive officer for Hindustan Zinc, said LME prices were under pressure over weakness in demand in other foreign economies. He added, "India's zinc demand remains robust and positive. Global zinc prices look subdued; even if they stabilise at the current rates it is good for the company."

Refined zinc production for the quarter, the company said, was at 185 thousand tonnes, down 2 per cent from a year ago. Lead production remained flat at 57 thousand tonnes and saleable silver was down 7 per cent Y-o-Y.



Ebitda for the quarter, the company said, was at Rs 3,122 crore, down 28.8 per cent Y-o-Y. Ebitda is earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation.

In its results disclosure, Hindustan Zinc also said it has created a 100 per cent pledge of its stake in one of the group subsidiaries as part of a financial closure process. The company had earlier entered into a Power Delivery Agreement (PDA) with Serentica Renewables India 4 Private Limited (SRIPL 4), which is a subsidiary of SRIPL (Serentica Renewables India Private Limited) under the captive scheme for delivering round-the-clock renewable power. "For financial closure of the project, pledge of 100 per cent equity shares of the SRIPL 4 has to be provided as security to the External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) lenders of SRIPL 4," the company said.

On the proposed separation of businesses into different entities, Misra said an independent report is expected in the next four to six weeks. In September, Hindustan Zinc's board authorised the "Committee of Directors" to evaluate and recommend options and alternatives for creating separate legal entities for undertaking the zinc, lead, and silver, and recycling business.

In terms of interest in expected auctions of exploration and mining of atomic minerals, Misra said the company will be interested in all such opportunities, including lithium and cobalt.