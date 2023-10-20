Home / Companies / Results / J&K Bank Q2FY24 result: Net profit jumps 56% to Rs 381 cr; GNPA down 25%

J&K Bank Q2FY24 result: Net profit jumps 56% to Rs 381 cr; GNPA down 25%

The net NPA for Q2FY24 came in at Rs 917.36 crore, as compared to Rs 1,566.77 crore year-on-year

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 5:21 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Jammu and Kashmir Bank reported a jump of 56.5 per cent in its standalone net profit in the quarter ended September 30 to Rs 381.07 crore, as compared to Rs 243.49 crore in the same quarter last year. As compared to Rs 326.45 crore in Q1FY24, the net profit was up 16.73 per cent.

The net interest income (NII) for Q2FY24 came in at Rs 2,764.15 crore, compared to Rs 2,298.85 crore year-on-year (YoY). This is an increase of 20.24 per cent. On a quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) basis, the NII was up 4.02 per cent. It stood at Rs 2,657.08 crore in Q1FY24.

The gross non-performing assets (GNPA) for Q2FY24 came in at Rs 4,826.68 crore, as compared to Rs 6,064.68 crore YoY. This is a fall of 25.64 per cent. On a QoQ basis, the GNPA was down 5.42 per cent. It was Rs 5103.68 crore in Q1FY24.

The net NPA for Q2FY24 came in at Rs 917.36 crore, as compared to Rs 1,566.77 crore YoY. This is a fall of 41.44 per cent. On a QoQ basis, the NNPA was down 22.05 per cent. It was Rs 1,176.91 crore in Q1FY24.

The Jammu and Kashmir Bank stock closed at Rs 107 on Friday.

Also Read

Airtel 5G Plus service now live in 22 districts of Jammu and Kashmir

PNB, RBL, Jammu & Kashmir Bank reports robust growth in advances for Q2

Lithium reserves found in Jammu and Kashmir put on bidding block

Top headlines: G20 in J&K, RBI to meet PSB directors, $ at Rs 91 in Hawala

'Early elections needed in J&K amid ongoing human rights violations'

Glenmark Life Sciences Q2 results: PAT rises 11%, revenue up 16.9%

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Q2 net profit up 37% to Rs 244 crore

CSB Bank Q2FY24 result: Net profit rises 10.4% to Rs 133 crore

JSW Steel returns to black; reports Rs 2,773 cr net profit in July-Sept qtr

Volvo Car India retail sales increase 40% in Jan-Sep to 1,751 units

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Jammu & Kashmir BankResultsMarketsBS Web ReportsQ2 results

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 5:21 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand region

MP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade minister

RapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possible

India will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF

Next Story