Home / Companies / Results / ICICI Bank's Q3 profit at Rs 10,272 cr on account of strong loan growth

ICICI Bank's Q3 profit at Rs 10,272 cr on account of strong loan growth

Indian lenders have been reporting double-digit loan growth consistently over the past few months owing to higher demand, but rising deposit costs have squeezed their margins

The private bank reported a standalone net profit of Rs 10,272 crore ($1.24 billion) for quarter ended Dec. 31, compared to Rs 8,312 crore last year | Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters MUMBAI

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India's ICICI Bank reported better-than-expected third-quarter profit on Saturday, helped by robust loan growth, although its net interest margin (NIM) shrank for the fourth straight quarter.

The country's second-biggest private bank reported a record high standalone net profit of Rs 10,272 crore ($1.24 billion) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared to analysts' expectation of Rs 10,025 crore as per LSEG data.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


ICICI's NIM - the difference between interest obtained on loans and paid on deposits expressed as percentage - came in at 4.43 per cent, compared to 4.65 per cent last year and 4.53 per cent last quarter.

Indian lenders have been reporting double-digit loan growth consistently over the past few months owing to higher demand, but rising deposit costs have squeezed their margins.

Earlier this week, HDFC Bank, India's biggest private lender, reported weak margins for a second consecutive quarter.

ICICI Bank's total loans grew by 18.8 per cent on-year, largely led by retail loans, while deposits grew 18.7 per cent.

Its net interest income - the difference between interest earned and paid - rose 13.4 per cent to Rs 18,678 crore.

Asset quality improved, with gross non-performing assets ratio at 2.30 per cent as of end-December versus 2.48 per cent at the end of September.

Shares of ICICI Bank closed 1 per cent higher ahead of the results.



Also Read

ICICI Bank Q3 loan book may grow 19%; asset quality seen steady: Analysts

ICICI Bank Q1FY24 preview: Muted QoQ performance likely on high provisions

ICICI Bank's re-rating to be gradual, say analysts; see up to 36% upside

Outweighing HDFC Bank, better return ratios: How analysts see ICICI Bank Q2

ICICI Bank gets RBI nod to make ICICI Securities wholly-owned subsidiary

IDBI Bank Q3 net profit jumps 57% to Rs 1,458 cr on better interest income

Kotak Mahindra's Q3 consolidated net up 6.76% to Rs 4,265 cr; NII jumps 16%

Union Bank of India net profit surges 60% to Rs 3,590 crore in Q3

IREDA posts 77% rise in profit at Rs 355 crore in Oct-Dec quarter

Reliance Industries Q3 results: Net profit up 9.3%, misses estimates

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ICICI Bank Q3 resultsEARNINGS

First Published: Jan 20 2024 | 4:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story