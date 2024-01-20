Home / Companies / Results / Union Bank of India net profit surges 60% to Rs 3,590 crore in Q3

Union Bank of India net profit surges 60% to Rs 3,590 crore in Q3

The bank had reported a net profit of Rs 2,249 crore in the year-ago period, Union Bnak of India said in a regulatory filing

The bank's gross Non-Performing Asset (NPA) ratio improved to 4.83 per cent as on December 31, 2023 as against 7.93 per cent a year ago
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2024 | 3:28 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

State-owned Union Bank of India on Saturday posted a 60 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 3,590 crore for the December quarter on the back of lower provisioning and better interest income.

The bank had reported a net profit of Rs 2,249 crore in the year-ago period, Union Bnak of India said in a regulatory filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The total income of the bank increased to Rs 29,137 crore during the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal as compared to Rs 24,154 crore a year ago, the filing said.

The bank's interest income improved during the third quarter of the current fiscal to Rs 25,363 crore, as against Rs 20,883 crore a year ago, it said.

The bank's gross Non-Performing Asset (NPA) ratio improved to 4.83 per cent as on December 31, 2023 as against 7.93 per cent a year ago.

Similarly, the net NPA also declined to 1.08 per cent as compared to 2.14 per cent at the end of December 2022.

Provisioning for bad loans came down to Rs 1,226 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 2,443 crore on the year-ago period, the bank said.

The bank's capital adequacy ratio improved to 15.03 per cent as compared to 14.45 per cent at the end of December 2022.

Also Read

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

India vs Australia T20s full schedule, squads, match timing, live streaming

India vs Afghanistan T20s full schedule, match timings, live streaming

World Cup 2026 Qualifier India vs Qatar highlights: India lose 0-3 to Qatar

Asiad 2023 India vs China football highlights: China thrashes India 5-1

IREDA posts 77% rise in profit at Rs 355 crore in Oct-Dec quarter

Reliance Industries Q3 results: Net profit up 9.3%, misses estimates

Reliance Retail Q3 results: Net profit surges 32% to Rs 3,165 crore

Jio Platforms Q3 net profit rises 11.6% on strong subscriber growth

UltraTech Cement Q3 results: Net profit surges 68% on lower fuel costs

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Q3 resultsUnion Bank of IndiaBanksBanking sector

First Published: Jan 20 2024 | 3:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story