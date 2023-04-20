Home / Companies / Results / ICICI Prudential Life's net profit rises 27% in Q4; VNB jumps 36%

ICICI Prudential Life's net profit rises 27% in Q4; VNB jumps 36%

It has also reported a significant increase in its VNB margins from 28 per cent in FY22 to 32 per cent in FY23

BS Reporter Mumbai
ICICI Prudential Life's net profit rises 27% in Q4; VNB jumps 36%

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 9:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on Thursday reported a 27 per cent growth in net profit in January-March quarter of FY23, aided by a robust growth in value of new business (VNB). Net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 235 crore in Q4FY23, compared to Rs 185 crore in the year ago period. 
Meanwhile, in FY23, net profit of the insurer stood at Rs 2,765 crore, compared to Rs 2,163 crore in FY22. VNB of the insurer increased by 36 per cent to Rs 1,055 crore in the reporting quarter. VNB is a measure of profitability of life insurance companies. 

In FY23, VNB increased to Rs 2765 crore, up 27.8 per cent from the year ago period. The increase in VNB is primarily because of shift in the underlying product mix. The company has doubled its FY19 VNB with a four year CAGR of 20.1 per cent. It has also reported a significant increase in its VNB margins from 28 per cent in FY22 to 32 per cent in FY23. 
Net premium earned by the company was to the tune of Rs 12,629 crore in Q4, compared to Rs 11,359 crore in the year ago period. And, in FY23, net premium of the company stood at Rs 38,560 crore, compared to Rs 36,321 crore. 

The thirteenth month persistency has improved to 86.6 per cent in FY23 from 85.7 per cent. Moreover, solvency has improved to 208.9 per cent at the end of FY23, against the regulatory requirement of 150 per cent. 

Topics :ICICI Prudential Life InsuranceQ4 Results

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 9:04 PM IST

Also Read

New tax norm to hurt insurers; stocks attractive for the long run: Analysts

Covid was the moment of truth for the life insurance industry: Experts

ICICI Bank best placed to face NIM shock; analysts see up to 44% upside

Life insurance stocks in focus; LIC, HDFC, SBI, ICICI Pru gain up to 5%

LIC, HDFC Life, SBI Life: Budget 2023 proposals dismantle bullish trends

Cyient reports 48.3% surge in Q4 revenue on strong deal pipeline

HCLTech Q4 results: Profit jumps 11% to Rs 3,983 crore; revenue up 18%

Tata Communications Q4 consolidated net profit dips about 11% to Rs 326 cr

HCL Tech Q4 results to be announced tomorrow: Key things to look out for

ICICI Lombard Q4 net up 39.6% to Rs 437 cr as underwriting losses dip

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story