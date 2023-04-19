Home / Companies / Results / Tata Communications Q4 consolidated net profit dips about 11% to Rs 326 cr

The consolidated income from operations increased marginally to Rs 4,586.66 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 4,263.03 crore in the March 2022 quarter

New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 11:05 PM IST
Tata Communications on Wednesday posted about 11 per cent decline in the consolidated net profit to Rs 326.03 crore in the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2023.

The company posted a profit of Rs 365.06 crore in the same period a year ago.

The consolidated income from operations increased marginally to Rs 4,586.66 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 4,263.03 crore in the March 2022 quarter.

For the year ended March 31, 2023, the company posted about 21 per cent increase in consolidated profit at Rs 1,795.96 crore compared to Rs 1,481.76 crore it posted at the end of 2021-22.

The consolidated income from operations increased by 6.6 per cent to Rs 17,838.26 crore at end of 2022-23 from Rs 16,724.73 crore it posted at the end of 2021-22.

Topics :Tata CommunicationsQ4 Results

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 11:05 PM IST

