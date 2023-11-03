Home / Companies / Results / India Grid Q2 net profit falls 69% to Rs 39 cr, total income up Rs 720 cr

India Grid Q2 net profit falls 69% to Rs 39 cr, total income up Rs 720 cr

During the period under review, total income also increased to Rs 720.18 crore as against Rs 595.91 crore in the year-ago period

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Logo of India Grid Trust. (Photo courtesy: India Grid Trust)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 9:55 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Infrastructure investment trust India Grid Ltd (IndiGrid) on Friday reported a 69 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 38.89 crore in the September quarter.

Its consolidated net profit stood at Rs 125.79 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2022, according to a regulatory filing.

The company's total expenses rose to Rs 683.39 crore in the July-September quarter from Rs 466.76 crore a year ago.

During the period under review, total income also increased to Rs 720.18 crore as against Rs 595.91 crore in the year-ago period.

The board of directors of IndiGrid Investment Managers Ltd (IIML) acting in the capacity of Investment Manager to IndiGrid also approved a declaration for the second quarter of FY24 distribution of Rs 3.55 per unit, comprising Rs 2.8961 per unit in the form of Interest, Rs 0.6341 per unit in the form of Principal payment and Rs 0.0198 in the form of Other Income.

The record date for this distribution will be November 9, 2023, and payment will be made on or before November 18, 2023.

The board has also approved raising debt of up to Rs 1,300 crore through various sources, including term loans, non-convertible debentures and/or any other mode.

"...we have reported yet another quarter of strong financial performance.

"Our robust operations, accretive and landmark acquisition of VRET (Virescent Renewable Energy Trust) have allowed us to increase solar capacity five-fold and increase the DPU to Rs 3.55 in this quarter itself," Harsh Shah, Chief Executive Officer and Whole Time Director of IndiGrid, said in a statement.

Also Read

Power Grid Corporation Q4 results: Net profit rises 4% to Rs 4,320 crore

CESC reports more than 21% rise in Q1 profit on strong power demand

Sales of solar energy kits rise to 5.2 mn globally in second half of 2022

Nexus Select Trust acquires 17 malls; to continue inorganic growth post IPO

Cube Highways Trust reports Rs 781 cr consolidated net income in June qtr

Shipping Corporation Q2 results: Net profit declines 42.53% to Rs 65.7 cr

JSW Infrastructure Q2 results: Consolidated profit rises 85% to Rs 256 cr

Unity Small Finance Bank Q2 results: Net profit jumps 155% to Rs 138 cr

Gati records Rs 3.7 cr loss in July-Sep quarter, net income at Rs 445.37 cr

Punjab & Sind Bank Q2 results: Net profit down 32% to Rs 189 crore

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :India Grid TrustInfrastructure investmentQ2 results

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 9:55 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3

Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streaming

Top five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering case

Govt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India grow

Non-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy

Next Story