Indian Overseas Bank clocks Q4 consolidated PAT of Rs 810.42 cr

For the year ending March 31, 2024 the consolidated total income soared to Rs 29,730.97 crore as compared to Rs 23,523.42 crore in the same period last financial year

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Public sector Indian Overseas Bank on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 810.42 crore.

The city-headquartered bank had recorded a consolidated profit of Rs 655.63 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year. For the year ending March 31, 2024 the consolidated net profit grew to Rs 2,665.66 crore from Rs 2,103.99 crore a year ago.

The consolidated total income during the quarter under review went up to Rs 9,112.67 crore from Rs 6,630.57 crore in the same quarter last year.

For the year ending March 31, 2024 the consolidated total income soared to Rs 29,730.97 crore as compared to Rs 23,523.42 crore in the same period last financial year.

First Published: May 09 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

