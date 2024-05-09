Home / Companies / Results / HPCL Q4 result: Net profit falls 25% to Rs 2,709 cr on low refining margins

HPCL Q4 result: Net profit falls 25% to Rs 2,709 cr on low refining margins

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd announces one bonus share for every two shares held

A petrol filling station belonging to Hindustan Petroleum (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) on Thursday reported a 25 per cent fall in its March quarter net profit on lower refining margins and announced one bonus share for every two shares held.

Its consolidated net profit of Rs 2,709.31 crore in January-March - the fourth quarter of the 2023-24 fiscal - compares to Rs 3,608.32 crore in the same period of the previous financial year, according to a company's stock exchange filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The firm earned $ 6.93 on turning every barrel of crude oil into fuel in the quarter against the $ 8.50 per barrel refining margin in the preceding quarter.

HPCL board also approved a 1:2 bonus issue - 1 share for every 2 shares held.

Turnover was higher at Rs 1.22 trillion when compared to Rs 1.15 trillion in January-March 2023.

For the full 2023-24 fiscal, HPCL reported a record net profit of Rs 16,014.61 crore as opposed to a loss of Rs 6,980.23 crore in the previous year.

ALSO READ: HPCL, BPCL gain up to 4% on bonus issue plan; IOCL down 2%

Also Read

Chennai Petroleum stock up 17% on strong Q4 results, dividend announcement

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election result 2023: Date, where & where to watch

ONGC charges premium over Brent in oil supply deals with BPCL, HPCL

Tata Motors unit, HPCL partner to install 5,000 EV charging stations

Hindustan Unilever falls 2% as Q4 profit slips; brokerages remain cautious

SBI Q4 profit rises 24% to Rs 20,698 cr on higher income; NII up 3.1%

Asian Paints Q4FY24 results: Profit up 1.8% at Rs 1,256 cr; revenue flat

PNB Q4 results: Profit surges 160% to Rs 3,010 crore, gross NPAs at 5.7%

L&T Q4 results: Profit rises 10% to Rs 4,396 crore, beats estimates

Godrej Agrovet Q4 results: Net profit jumps to Rs 65.48 cr, revenue up 1.8%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :HPCLHindustan Petroleum Corporation LtdQ4 Results

First Published: May 09 2024 | 3:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story