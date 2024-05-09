Home / Companies / Results / SBI Q4 profit rises 24% to Rs 20,698 cr on higher income; NII up 3.1%

SBI Q4 profit rises 24% to Rs 20,698 cr on higher income; NII up 3.1%

Loan-loss provisioning increased to Rs 3,294 crore in Q4, up more than 150% from the year before

Photo Credit: Ruby Sharma
Manojit Saha Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 3:21 PM IST
State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday reported a 24 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit at Rs 20,698 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2023-24 (Q4 FY24), aided by other income as loan loss provisions increased.

Net interest income growth at the country’s largest lender was 3.13 per cent, reaching Rs 41,655 crore. Other income grew 24.4 per cent to Rs 13,369 crore. Treasury gains increased by 92.36 per cent to Rs 3,463 crore.

The lender’s net interest margin (NIM) – the difference between interest received and interest paid – in Q4 FY24 fell to 3.47 per cent, down from 3.84 per cent in the same period the previous year. NIM in the third quarter was 3.34 per cent.

Total provisions in Q4 FY24 were Rs 8,049 crore, up slightly from Rs 7,927 crore during the same period last year. Loan-loss provisioning increased sharply to Rs 3,294 crore in Q4, up 157.65 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

SBI reported credit growth of 15.24 per cent Y-o-Y, with domestic advances growing by 16.26 per cent.

“Domestic advances growth was driven by SME (small and medium enterprises) advances (20.53 per cent year-on-year), followed by agricultural advances, which grew by 17.92 per cent year-on-year,” said SBI in a press statement.

Retail personal advances and corporate loans registered Y-o-Y growth of 14.68 per cent and 16.17 per cent, respectively. Home loans grew 13.29 per cent.

Deposits grew by 11.13 per cent Y-o-Y, with current and savings account (CASA) deposits increasing by 4.25 per cent. CASA ratio stood at 41.11 per cent as of March 31, 2024.

Gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio improved by 54 basis points to 2.24 per cent Y-o-Y, while the net NPA ratio improved by 10 basis points to 0.57 per cent.

Capital adequacy ratio (CAR) at the end of FY24 stood at 14.28 per cent.

Topics :Q4 ResultssbiEARNINGS

First Published: May 09 2024 | 3:08 PM IST

