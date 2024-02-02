Home / Companies / Results / IndiGo's Q3 results: Profit doubles to Rs 2,998 cr on strong demand, fares

IndiGo, a low-cost carrier, has India's largest airline fleet of 358 aircraft and commands a market share of over 62%

IndiGo's revenue rose 30% to Rs 19,452 crore, which analysts attributed to higher fares
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 4:21 PM IST
IndiGo operator Interglobe Aviation reported more than two-fold growth in third-quarter profit on Friday, helped by air travel demand and higher fares in a seasonally strong period.

The company reported a standalone profit of Rs 2,998 crore ($362 million) for the quarter ended Dec 31, compared to Rs 1,418 crore in the year-ago period.

The company benefited from back-to-back festive and wedding seasons, along with the men's cricket world cup hosted in the country, analysts said.

Its expenses rose 22% as fuel costs - which account for 40% of the total - rose 18%. Foreign exchange losses, however, narrowed by over 91%.

IndiGo's load factor, or the utilised passenger carrying capacity, improved to 85.8% from 85.1%.

Yield - the average revenue earned per passenger kilometre - rose 2% to 5.48 rupees per kilometre.

Its shares ended 2% higher on Friday at their best-ever closing price of 3,127.1 rupees.

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 4:20 PM IST

