Route Mobile Q2FY25 results: Net profit jumps 14% to Rs 101.27 cr

Enterprise communication firm Route Mobile has reported a 14 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 101.27 crore in the July-September quarter od this fiscal year.

The company's profit (attributable to owners of the holding company) stood at Rs 88.8 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations for the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,113.4 crore, up 9.73 per cent from Rs 1,014.6 crore in the quarter-ended September FY24.

Company chairman Guillaume Boutin said developments from the previous quarter indicated that the firm is on the right track, and asserted confidence in unlocking a higher value for its customers and stakeholders.