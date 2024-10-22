Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / Adani Energy Solutions Q2 results: Net profit jumps three-fold to Rs 773 cr

Adani Energy Solutions Q2 results: Net profit jumps three-fold to Rs 773 cr

The consolidated net profit of the company stood at Rs 284.09 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2023, according to a regulatory filing

Adani Enterprises, Adani group
Its total income surged to Rs 6,359.80 crore during the period under review against Rs 3,766.46 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 3:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd on Tuesday posted a nearly 3-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 773.39 crore in the September quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The consolidated net profit of the company stood at Rs 284.09 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2023, according to a regulatory filing.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Its total income surged to Rs 6,359.80 crore during the period under review against Rs 3,766.46 crore in the same quarter a year ago.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Key deals in India's cement sector since Adani Group's entry in 2022

Supreme Court upholds AERA powers in setback to GMR, Adani groups

BHIVE leases over 900-seater office flex space to Nuvama at Mumbai's BKC

Mahayuti govt has spent its last days bestowing gifts on Adani Group: Cong

Adani Energy Solutions acquires 2 SPVs from PFCCL for about Rs 38 cr

Topics :Adani GroupQ2 resultscorporate earnings

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story