Adani Energy Solutions Q2 results: Net profit jumps three-fold to Rs 773 cr

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd on Tuesday posted a nearly 3-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 773.39 crore in the September quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The consolidated net profit of the company stood at Rs 284.09 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2023, according to a regulatory filing.

Its total income surged to Rs 6,359.80 crore during the period under review against Rs 3,766.46 crore in the same quarter a year ago.