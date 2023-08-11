Home / Companies / Results / Info Edge consolidated net profit halves to Rs 147 cr in June quarter

Info Edge consolidated net profit halves to Rs 147 cr in June quarter

Revenue from operations increased 14.37 per cent to Rs 625.94 crore during the quarter from Rs 547.26 crore in the year-ago period

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2023 | 5:37 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Internet company Info Edge on Friday said its consolidated net profit in June quarter FY24 almost halved to Rs 147.4 crore.

The company, which owns platforms like Naukri.com, Jeevansathi etc, had posted a net profit of Rs 292.4 crore for the same period a year ago.

Revenue from operations increased 14.37 per cent to Rs 625.94 crore during the quarter from Rs 547.26 crore in the year-ago period.

"The Naukri business is facing headwinds in IT hiring, however the non-IT hiring market continues to look good. Growth in 99acres continues to be strong. In Jeevansathi, our Freemium strategy has helped us bring down our marketing spend and cut burn over the last few quarters," Info Edge Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Hitesh Oberoi said in a statement.

Also Read

Info Edge slumps 10% on Rs 116 cr Q3 loss; writes-off invst in 4B Network

Info Edge: Investors must wait for sell-off to end before making new entry

RIL sets July 20 as record date for Reliance Strategic Investments demerger

Motorola Edge 40 with 144Hz curved screen, IP68, wireless charging launched

Marico reappoints Saugata Gupta as MD, Rajan Mittal joins as Ind Director

Jindal Steel posts drop in Q1 profit on higher expenses, fall in prices

BEML posts smaller Q1 loss as expenses fall, govt spending increases

Dredging Corporation returns to black; posts Rs 15 cr net profit in Q1

GVK Power & lnfrastructure Q1 profit at Rs 275 cr due to lower expenses

Kalpataru Projects International profit rises over 28% to Rs 113 cr in Q1

Topics :Info Edge (India)Info EdgeQ1 results

First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 5:37 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: Report

ITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit lines

MP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systems

Samsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early trade

G20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt

Next Story