Home / Companies / Results / Insecticides (India) Ltd Q3 results: Net profit rises 37% to Rs 17.07 crore

Insecticides (India) Ltd Q3 results: Net profit rises 37% to Rs 17.07 crore

The company's profit stood at Rs 12.44 crore in the October-December quarter in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 7:19 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Insecticides (India) Ltd on Monday posted a 37.21 per cent rise in its consolidated profit to Rs 17.07 crore in the December 2023 quarter.

The company's profit stood at Rs 12.44 crore in the October-December quarter in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Total income remained flat at Rs 357.94 crore on a consolidated basis during the third quarter of this fiscal. It posted a total income of Rs 356.53 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Expenses were at Rs 342.13 crore during the period under review. It stood at Rs 344.54 crore a year ago, the filing said.

Shares of the company settled 1.96 per cent higher at Rs 618.55 apiece on the BSE.

Also Read

Insecticides India Q1FY24 profit falls 24% on higher expenses

Insecticides India to invest Rs 150 cr in next 2 yrs on capacity expansion

EU lawmakers reject 50% chemical pesticide usage cut by 2030 proposal

FSSAI emphasises adoption of bio-pesticides in tea production

TMS EP511: OCCRP allegations, Pratt & Whitney, agro-chemical stocks & more

Tata Chemicals Q3 results: Profit drops 60% to Rs 158 cr on weak demand

BSE Q3 results: Profit doubles to Rs 108 cr, revenue up 76% at Rs 431 cr

Nerolac Q3 results: Profit rises over 40% to Rs 154 crore, revenue up 5%

Unity Small Finance Bank Q3 results: Net profit jumps 79% to Rs 110 crore

Bharti Airtel Q3 results: Profit jumps 54% to Rs 2,442 cr; revenue up 5.8%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Insecticides (India)BSEQ3 resultsPesticides

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 7:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story