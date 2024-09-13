Interarch Building Products Q1FY25: Net profit rises 5% to Rs 20.3 cr

Interarch Building Products Ltd has reported a 5 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 20.3 crore for the quarter ended June.

Its net profit stood at Rs 19.4 crore in the year-ago period.

Net revenue rose 3 per cent to Rs 303.4 crore in April-June period of this fiscal from Rs 293.7 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Arvind Nanda, Managing Director, Interarch Building Products Ltd, said the order book as at end of August 24 stands at Rs 1,350 crore.