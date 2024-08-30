Rebel Food loss narrows to Rs 378 crore in FY24; revenue up 18.8%

Rebel Foods -- which owns Faasos, Behrouz Biryani, Oven Story and other cloud kitchens -- has reported a narrowing of its consolidated loss to Rs 378.21 crore in FY24, according to financial data accessed by the business intelligence platform Tofler.

Its revenue from operations rose 18.8 per cent to Rs 1,420.24 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

In FY23, the company's net loss was Rs 656.55 crore, while its revenue stood at Rs 1,195.22 crore.

Rebel Foods's other income in FY 24 was Rs 65.29 crore, up 2.81 per cent.