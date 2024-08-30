Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / Rebel Food loss narrows to Rs 378 crore in FY24; revenue up 18.8%

Rebel Food loss narrows to Rs 378 crore in FY24; revenue up 18.8%

The company's total expenses were Rs 1,857.03 crore in FY24 against Rs 1,827.04 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2023

rebel foods, rebel food
Rebel foods logo | Credit: Company website
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 10:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Rebel Foods -- which owns Faasos, Behrouz Biryani, Oven Story and other cloud kitchens -- has reported a narrowing of its consolidated loss to Rs 378.21 crore in FY24, according to financial data accessed by the business intelligence platform Tofler.

Its revenue from operations rose 18.8 per cent to Rs 1,420.24 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In FY23, the company's net loss was Rs 656.55 crore, while its revenue stood at Rs 1,195.22 crore.

Rebel Foods's other income in FY 24 was Rs 65.29 crore, up 2.81 per cent.

Its total income was Rs 1,485.53 crore, up 18 per cent in 2023-24.

The company's total expenses were Rs 1,857.03 crore in FY24 against Rs 1,827.04 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

More From This Section

Gillette India Q1 results: Net profit increases 26.4% to Rs 116 cr

Square Yards Q1FY25 results: PAT rises 66% to Rs 25 cr on high income

P&G Q4 results: Profit after tax down 46% at Rs 81 cr on high spending

Murugappa Group results: Net profit increases 15.2% to Rs 7,885 cr

Omaxe Q1 results: Net loss widens to Rs 147.44 cr on rise in expenses

Founded in 2011 by Jaydeep Barman and Kallol Banerjee, Rebel Foods is the world's largest internet restaurant company, having over 450 kitchens across 70 cities.

It owns brands such as Faasos, Behrouz Biryani, Ovenstory Pizza, Mandarin Oak, The Good Bowl, SLAY Coffee, Sweet Truth, Wendy's and more.

Rebel Foods currently operates over 45 brands across multiple countries.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

Strong earnings growth ahead for listed sugar companies' stocks

Premium

Next-gen Aravalli engines set to power Hindustan Aeronautics helicopters

Chinese Communist Party tightens rules of behaviour for its members

Bajaj Auto looks to pip TVS to second spot in electric 2-wheeler market

Cabinet clears SIA's investment in Air India; Vistara to sunset on Nov 11

Topics :Faasosfood jointscorporate earningsModern Foods

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 10:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story