Ipca Labs Q1 results: Net profit rises 18% to Rs 192 cr, revenue up 32%

Pharma major Ipca Laboratories on Tuesday reported an 18 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in consolidated net profit for the June quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q1FY25) at Rs 192 crore, up from Rs 163 crore reported for the same period last year.

The firm's revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,093 crore, a 32 per cent rise from Rs 1,585 crore reported in Q1FY24.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose by 28 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 392.8 crore in the June quarter, with Ebitda margins expanding to 18.8 per cent, from 19.4 per cent reported in Q1FY24.

The firm reported that its income from global markets increased 56 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,086.16 crore, from Rs 694.6 crore reported for the same period last year. Its sales from India rose 13 per cent to Rs 1,006.4 crore in the June quarter, from Rs 890.6 crore reported in Q1FY24.

Ipca Labs’ domestic formulations income for the June quarter rose by 12 per cent on-year to Rs 873 crore, while its domestic active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) income grew by 19 per cent on-year to Rs 92 crore.

The firm’s total exports income, including formulations and API, was down 4 per cent at Rs 590.87 crore.

On Tuesday, Ipca Labs’ stocks were up by 1.04 per cent, ending the day’s trade at Rs 1,395.90 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).