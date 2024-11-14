Ipca Labs Q2 results: PAT rises 58% to Rs 229 cr, revenue at Rs 2,355 cr

Ipca Laboratories on Thursday said its consolidated net profit declined 58 per cent year-on-year to Rs 229 crore in the September quarter.

The drug firm had reported a net profit of Rs 145 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,355 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal year as compared with Rs 2,034 crore in the year-ago period, Ipca Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.

The company said its domestic formulations business revenue stood at Rs 940 crore for the quarter, up 11 per cent from Rs 845 crore a year earlier.

Export of generics stood at Rs 286 crore in the July-September period as against Rs 264 crore, registering a year-on-year growth of 8 per cent.

The company said its board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 21 per share of Re 1 each for 2024-25.

Shares of the company on Thursday ended 2.02 per cent up at Rs 1,538.65 apiece on the BSE.