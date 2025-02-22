Ahead of the much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash on Sunday, the other two arch-rivals in the international cricket lock horns in today's Champions Trophy match at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. All the eyes will be on Australia's Playing 11 when Steve Smith comes out for the toss at 2 PM IST (1:30 PM PST).

England already announced their Playing 11 for their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 opener against Australia.

Australia’s pace attack takes shape amid key absences

With multiple frontline pacers unavailable, Australia's pace attack all but picks itself for the upcoming Champions Trophy matches. The absence of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc has left the team with limited options, making selection decisions more straightforward.

Hardie or Labuschagne? The middle-order conundrum

All-rounder Aaron Hardie, who was drafted into the squad following Marcus Stoinis' sudden retirement from ODIs, might not find a spot in the playing 11. Instead, Marnus Labuschagne could be included as an additional batter, strengthening Australia's middle order.

Dwarshuis vs Abbott: The bowling all-rounder slot

Among the remaining pace-bowling all-rounders, Ben Dwarshuis' left-arm angle and batting versatility may give him the edge over Sean Abbott. With a variety of bowling options needed to counter different conditions, the team management could prefer the left-arm variation Dwarshuis offers.

Champions Trophy 2025: England vs Australia Playing 11

England Playing 11: Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith (WK), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (C), Liam Livingstone, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Australia Playing 11 (probables): Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steve Smith (C), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (WK), Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa.

AUS vs ENG LIVE TOSS UPDATES: The coin flip with England's Jos Buttler and Australia's Steve Smith at 2 PM IST.

Champions Trophy 2025: England vs Australia Live telecast in India

The AUS vs ENG Champions Trophy match live telecast will be available on the Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary, while Sports 18 1 HD/SD with Hindi commentary in India.

AUS vs ENG Champions Trophy 2025 Live streaming in India

In the Champions Trophy 2025, the live streaming of England vs Australia match will be available on the JioHotar's app and website in India.

Stay tuned for England vs Australia live score updates and full scorecard of Champions Trophy's today match here...