Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / Muthoot Finance Q2FY25 results: Net profit jumps 26% to Rs 1,251 crore

Muthoot Finance Q2FY25 results: Net profit jumps 26% to Rs 1,251 crore

Muthoot Finance's total revenue from operation rose to Rs 4,117.4 crore during the latest July-September quarter from Rs 3,059.67 crore in the corresponding period a year ago

Muthoot Finance
Shares of Muthoot Finance closed at Rs 1,800, up 1.53 per cent over previous close on the BSE. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 5:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Muthoot Finance on Thursday reported over 26 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 1,251.1 crore in the second quarter ended September 2024.

The company had a net profit of Rs 991 crore in the second quarter of 2023-24 fiscal.

Muthoot Finance's total revenue from operation rose to Rs 4,117.4 crore during the latest July-September quarter from Rs 3,059.67 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

In a regulatory filing, Muthoot Finance said its board has approved additional equity infusion of Rs 500 crore in its wholly-owned subsidiary Muthoot Money Ltd.

Shares of Muthoot Finance closed at Rs 1,800, up 1.53 per cent over previous close on the BSE.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Muthoot Finance raises $400 million via USD notes, oversubscribed 3.9x

Muthoot Finance raises $400 mn by dollar bonds with 4.5 yrs maturity time

Tier II, smaller cities consuming over 80% credit: Google Pay exec

Google, Muthoot Finance tie up to provide gold-backed loans through GPay

Muthoot Finance posts highest-ever net profit of Rs 1,196 crore in Q1

Topics :Muthoot FinanceQ2 resultsMuthoot Finance stock

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story