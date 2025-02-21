RRB Group D 2025: Registration deadline for 32,438 vacancies extended

RRB Group D 2025 Date: The Group D Recruitment 2025 application deadline has been extended by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). The deadline to register for 32,438 Level 1 positions is now March 1, 2025. The deadline was earlier set for February 22, 2025. The Closing date and time for paying the application fee is March 3 at 23:59. The opportunity for application corrections will be open from March 4 to March 13.

The recruitment offers multiple posts, including Assistant Bridge, Assistant Loco Shed (Diesel), Track Maintainer, Assistant C&W, Assistant Depot (Stores), Cabin Man, Pointsman, and others. Candidates are suggested to refer to the official notification for detailed information on the openings for each vacancy.

RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: How To Apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the respective Railway Recruitment Board (RRB).

Step 2: On the homepage, press on the link for the RRB Recruitment 2025

Step 3: Fill in the needed registration details

Step 4: Log in to the portal

Step 5: Finish the application form and pay the application fee

Step 6: Submit the form

Step 7: Download and print a copy of the confirmation page for future use.

RRB Recruitment 2025: Eligibility

By January 1, 2025, the age of the candidate must be between 18 and 36. An age relaxation of three years has been granted to candidates who may have missed before recruitment opportunities as a one-time measure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Applicants should confirm that they fulfill the medical requirements for the roles they have selected. No other appointment will be offered, and a candidate will not be considered for a chosen position if they are unable to pass the required medical exam.

RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: Fee structure

Candidates in the general category must pay an application fee of Rs 500, which is refunded when they show up for the CBT. PWBD, female, transgender, ex-servicemen, SC, ST, minority communities, and EBC candidates must pay a reduced fee of Rs 250, which is refundable after the CBT. According to the official announcement, the starting salary would be Rs 18,000.

RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

A computer-based test is used in the selection process (CBT). Furthermore, physical health is still a crucial requirement. Male contenders must run 1000 meters in 4 minutes and 15 seconds and lift 35 kg for 100 meters in 2 minutes. Female contenders must finish a 1000-meter run in 5 minutes and 40 seconds and lift 20 kg for 100 meters in 2 minutes.

Candidates should be aware that the birthdate they enter on their application must match the one on their matriculation, SSLC, or an equivalent certificate.