Medanta Hospitals Q2 results: Net profit rises 4.5% to Rs 130 crore

Global Health Limited, which operates Medanta Hospitals, on Thursday reported a 4.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in consolidated net profit for the September quarter (Q2 FY25) to Rs 130.8 crore, up from Rs 125.2 crore reported for the same period last year.

The company’s revenue from operations rose to Rs 956.6 crore, a 12.5 per cent Y-o-Y increase from Rs 850.4 crore in Q2 FY24.

This growth is attributed to a combination of factors, including higher patient volumes, an increase in bed-occupied days, and improvement in realisation. The company also reported an increased average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB) for the September quarter.

For the September quarter, Global Health reported a 9.1 per cent on-year growth in average occupied bed days, with strong occupancy of 64.3 per cent due to increased bed capacity. This was coupled with the addition of 118 beds and the operationalisation of 75 intensive care unit (ICU) beds in Q2 FY25.

Medanta also announced the signing of an operation and maintenance (O&M) agreement to operate and manage a 750-bed super-specialty hospital in Pitampura, Delhi.

The company’s ARPOB per day rose to Rs 62,140 in Q2 FY25, a marginal growth of 1.9 per cent Y-o-Y compared to Rs 61,003 reported for the same period last year.

“This growth was due to a combination of tariff increases in mature facilities and a change in case mix across the group,” the company stated.

On a consolidated basis, the company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) grew by 5.5 per cent to Rs 246.5 crore in Q2 FY25, with Ebitda margins down to 25.3 per cent from 27 per cent in Q2 FY24.

Commenting on the results, Pankaj Sahni, group chief executive officer and director, said that the company is pleased to report a strong performance this quarter, achieving its highest-ever quarterly revenue and Ebitda.

“Growth momentum was robust across our network hospitals as we continue to invest in cutting-edge technologies, enhance clinical capabilities through the onboarding of senior clinicians, and expand our network by adding more beds,” he added.

On Thursday, Global Health Limited’s stock rose by 3.44 per cent, ending the day’s trade at Rs 1,071.10 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).