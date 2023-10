ITC reported a smaller-than-expected rise in second-quarter profit on Thursday, as higher costs offset strong demand for its cigarettes and consumer goods.

The tobacco-to-hotels conglomerate's profit rose to Rs 4,927 crore for the three months ended Sept. 30 from Rs 4,466 crore a year earlier, it said in an exchange filing.

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of Rs 4,954 crore , according to LSEG data.