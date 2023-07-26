Home / Companies / Results / Axis Bank Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 40.5% YoY, gross NPAs down to 1.96%

Axis Bank Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 40.5% YoY, gross NPAs down to 1.96%

Axis Bank's balance sheet grew 13% YOY and stood at Rs 1.3 trillion as on June 30

BS Web Team New Delhi
Axis Bank (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 4:38 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Axis Bank on Wednesday reported a 40.5 per cent in its standalone net profit in the quarter ended June at Rs 5,797.10 crore as compared to Rs 4,125.26 crore in the same quarter last year. In the previous quarter, which ended on March 31, the bank reported a loss of Rs 5,28.42 crore.

The bank's net interest income (NII) grew 27 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and 2 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 11,959 crore. The net interest margin (NIM) for Q1FY24 stood at 4.10 per cent, up 50 basis points YoY.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) at 1.96 per cent declined by 80 bps YOY and 6 bps QoQ. The net NPA at 0.41 per cent declined 23 bps YOY. The recoveries from written-off accounts for the quarter were Rs 554 crores.

The overall capital adequacy ratio (CAR), including profit, stood at 17.74 per cent.

The bank's balance sheet grew 13 per cent YOY and stood at Rs 1.3 trillion as on June 30. The total deposits grew 17 per cent YoY. In this, savings account deposits grew 22 per cent YoY, current account deposits grew 23 per cent YOY and total term deposits grew 13 per cent YoY and 2 per cent QoQ. The share of current account savings account (CASA) deposits in total deposits stood at 46 per cent, up 182 bps YoY.

Axis Bank issued 1.11 million new credit cards in Q1FY24.

Also Read

Havells Q1FY24 result: Net revenue up 14% YoY; disrupted summer drags sales

TCS Preview: Wage hikes to erode margin in Q1FY24; PAT may drop 3.3% QoQ

Axis Bank shares slide 2.4% post Q4 results; what should investors do?

PNB Q4 results: Net profit jumps over five-fold to Rs 1,159 crore

PNB Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 307% to Rs 1,255.4 cr YoY, GNPAs at 7.73%

Dr Reddy's Labs Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 18% YoY to Rs 1,402.5 cr

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochem Corp Q1 profit down 74% to Rs 114 cr

Teamlease sees drop in profit again as rising costs, IT slowdown bite

Tech Mahindra Q1FY24 results: Net profit falls 38.8% YoY to Rs 692.5 crore

GlaxoSmithKline Pharma consolidated Q1 net profit rises 11% to Rs 132 cr

Topics :Axis BankQ1 resultsIndian BankBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story