JK Cement Q2 results: Profit up 62% to Rs 178 cr, revenue rises 23%

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 4 2023 | 5:40 PM IST
JK Cement Ltd (JKCL) on Saturday reported 62.18 per cent rise in consolidated profit to Rs 178.47 crore for the second quarter ended September 2023.

It logged a net profit of Rs 110.04 crore in the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by JKCL.

Revenue from operation was up 23.23 per cent to Rs 2,752.77 crore during the quarter as against Rs 2,233.84 crore a year ago.

Total expense in the September quarter was up 21.08 per cent at Rs 2,537.89 crore.

Total income was Rs 2,782.10 crore, up 23.66 per cent year-on-year.

First Published: Nov 4 2023 | 5:40 PM IST

