Home / Companies / Results / JPMorgan second-quarter profit rises 67% on higher interest income

JPMorgan second-quarter profit rises 67% on higher interest income

The largest US lender's profit climbed to $14.47 billion, or $4.75 per share, for the quarter ended June 30

Reuters
Photo: Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2023 | 4:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

JPMorgan Chase posted a 67% jump in profit for the second quarter on Friday as it earned more from borrowers' interest payments and benefited from the purchase of First Republic Bank.

Shares of the largest US lender rose 2.4% to $152.49 in premarket trading as it kicked off second-quarter results for the big US banks.

JPMorgan's profit climbed to $14.47 billion, or $4.75 per share, for the quarter ended June 30. That compares with $8.65 billion, or $2.76 per share a year earlier.

The bank bought a majority of failed First Republic Bank's assets in a government-backed deal in May after weeks of industry turbulence.

That bolstered its net interest income (NII), which measures the difference between what banks earn on loans and pay out on deposits.

The bank's NII jumped $21.9 billion, up 44%, or up 38% excluding First Republic. JPMorgan said it expects 2023 net interest income of about $87 billion.

"The U.S. economy continues to be resilient," CEO Jamie Dimon said in a statement.

"Consumer balance sheets remain healthy, and consumers are spending, albeit a little more slowly. That being said, there are still salient risks in the immediate view" such as consumers using up their cash buffers, high inflation, quantitative tightening the war in Ukraine, he said.


Also Read

JPMorgan profit surges 52% in Q1 on back of robust consumer business

JPMorgan to pay $4 mn fine to SEC as it mistakenly deletes 47 mn records

JPMorgan to acquire First Republic Bank after seizure by regulator

JPMorgan could reach $1 trillion market value by 2030, says Morgan Stanley

CEO Jamie Dimon has 'no plans' to run for office, says JPMorgan spokesman

Bandhan Bank Q1 FY24 results: Net profit declines 19% to Rs 721 crore

Stockbroker Angel One logs rise in profit by 22% in Q1 as orders surge

Wipro Q1 profit rises 12% to Rs 2,870 cr, revenue up at Rs 22,831 cr

Health, motor continue to drive general insurance, Q1 sales jump 17.9%

Marico expects gross margin to improve 200-250 bps as inflation cools

Topics :JPMorgan BankQ2 results

First Published: Jul 14 2023 | 4:45 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story