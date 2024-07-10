JTL Industries Q1 results: Net profit increases 21% to Rs 31 crore

Steel pipes maker JTL Industries Ltd on Wednesday reported a 21 per cent rise in its net profit at Rs 30.70 crore for the quarter ended June 30, aided by higher revenues.

It had posted a profit of Rs 25.36 crore in the April-June period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.



Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Its revenue from operations rose to Rs 515.37 crore from Rs 504.80 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company's expenses were Rs 478.83 crore against Rs 471.66 crore a year ago.

JTL Industries is a leading producer of electric resistance welded steel pipes with a production capacity of more than 6 lakh metric tonnes per year.