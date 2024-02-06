Home / Companies / Results / Jupiter Wagons Q3 results: Consolidated net profit rises 82% to Rs 81 crore

Jupiter Wagons Q3 results: Consolidated net profit rises 82% to Rs 81 crore

The company closed a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) in December 2023, raising Rs 403 crore that provides the necessary fuel for ambitious growth plans, including setting up of a foundry

ILLUSTRATION: AJAY MOHANTY
Press Trust of India Kolkata

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 8:34 PM IST
Jupiter Wagons Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 81.46 crore during the third quarter of the current fiscal, up by 82 per cent from Rs 44.59 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The revenue from operation was Rs 895 crore during the October-December period of the 2023-24 financial year (FY'24) as compared to Rs 879 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The wagon maker stated that its EBITDA margin expanded by 140 basis points.

The order book stood at over Rs 7,000 crore, it said.

The company closed a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) in December 2023, raising Rs 403 crore that provides the necessary fuel for ambitious growth plans, including setting up of a foundry, working capital requirements and backward integration through inorganic growth, the Kolkata-based mobility major said.

Topics :Railways Rail wagon procurementQ3 results

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 8:34 PM IST

