Uco Bank Q1 result: Net profit jumps 147% to Rs 551 cr, deposits rise 7.39%

State-owned Uco Bank on Monday reported a 147 per cent year-on-year jump in net profit to Rs 551 cr in the April-June quarter.

The lender's bottomline in the corresponding period a year ago stood at Rs 223 cr.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Operating profit in the reporting quarter was Rs 1,321 cr, registering a growth of 9.81 per cent over the year-earlier period.

The Kolkata-based bank's total business grew 11.46 per cent on-year to Rs 461,408 cr, while gross advances increased 17.64 per cent to Rs 193,253 cr, it said in a statement.

Total deposits rose 7.39 per cent year-on-year to Rs 268,155 cr in the three months ended June.