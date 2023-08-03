Home / Companies / Results / Karnataka Bank Q1 results: Net profit rises 224.7% on better NIMs

Karnataka Bank Q1 results: Net profit rises 224.7% on better NIMs

The bank saw a marked increase in net interest income and non-interest income during the quarter

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 5:30 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Private sector lender Karnataka Bank’s net profit rose by 224.66 per cent Year on Year (YoY) to Rs 370.7 crore in the quarter ended June 2023 (Q1Fy24) on improvement in net interest Margin (NIM) and non-interest income.

Its net interest income expanded by 18.5 per cent in the reporting quarter to Rs 814.68 crore from Rs 687.56 crore in Q1Fy23. Its NIMs improved by 35 basis points to 3.68 per cent in Q1Fy24 from 3.33 per cent a year ago, the bank said in a statement today. Its stock closed 5.9 per cent higher at Rs 215.7 per share on BSE.

The other income more than doubled to Rs 323.84 crore in Q1Fy24 from Rs 132.79 crore in Q1Fy23.

The deposits grew by 7.92 per cent YoY to  Rs 86,959.86 crore and its  advances grew at 5.36 per cent YoY at Rs 61,489.41 crore at the end of June 2023.

Mengaluru-based lender said the loan book quality was steadily improving. Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) declined to 3.68 per cent as at end of June 2023 from 4.03 per cent a year ago. Similarly, Net NPAs also declined to 1.-43 per cent in June 2023 from 2.16 per cent in June 2022. The provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) rose to 83.47 per cent in Q1Fy24 from 76.77 per cent in Q1Fy23.

The capital adequacy ratio stood at 17 per cent with tier I of 13.80 per cent as of June 2023. Its stock closed 5.9 per cent higher at Rs 215.7 per share on BSE.

Also Read

Karnataka elections: JD(S) heading for one of its worst performances

Karnataka elections: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge wins back Gulbarga

Congress will emerge victorious: Party leaders on Karnataka poll counting

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Here is how tally looks like at 11:30 am

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Here is how tally looks like at 12:30 pm

Shriram Life insurance posts Rs 35 crore net profit in first quarter

Cummins India Q1FY24 result: Consolidated net profit up 78% to Rs 353 cr

Bharti Airtel Q1 results: Net profit flat at Rs 1,612 crore, ARPU at Rs 200

Adani Power Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 83.3% YoY, revenue rises 16%

Adani Ent Q1FY24 result: Consolidated net profit up 43% to Rs 673 crore

Topics :Karnataka BankQ1 results

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 5:30 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ambuja Cements to buy 56.7% stake in Sanghi at a valuation of Rs 5,000 cr

NCLAT defers hearing on IDBI Bank's plea against Zee to August 17

India News

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 3): When and where to expect rainfall

Tomato prices may touch Rs 300/kg in coming days: Wholesale traders

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Will Samsung be able to revive era of foldables?

Xiaomi launches Redmi 12 series smartphones in India: Price, specifications

Economy News

Morgan Stanley upgrades India's rating to overweight, downgrades China

July PMI services rises sharpest since June 2010 on robust global demand

Next Story