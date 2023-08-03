Home / Companies / Results / Bharti Airtel Q1 results: Net profit flat at Rs 1,612 crore, ARPU at Rs 200

Bharti Airtel Q1 results: Net profit flat at Rs 1,612 crore, ARPU at Rs 200

Bharti Airtel's India revenue for Q1FY24 at Rs 26,375 crore, increased by 13.1 per cent

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 5:10 PM IST
Bharti Airtel on Thursday reported a flat consolidated net profit of Rs 1,612 crore in the quarter that ended on June 30 as compared to Rs 1,607 in the same quarter last year. As compared to the previous quarter, that ended on March 31, the profit nearly halved from Rs 3,005.6 crore.
 
The consolidated revenue for Q1FY24 at Rs 37,440 crore grew 14.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY). The consolidated mobile data traffic at 15,078 peta bytes (PBs) in the quarter with a YoY growth of 22.7 per cent.

Its consolidated net income (after exceptional items) at Rs 1,612 crore, was up marginally by 0.3 per cent YoY.

The company's India revenue for Q1FY24 at Rs 26,375 crore, increased by 13.1 per cent YoY. Mobile revenues grew by 12.4 per cent YoY on account of improved realisation as well as strong 4G customer additions during the year. 

Its average revenue per user (ARPU) for the quarter stood at Rs 200 as compared to Rs 183 in Q1FY23 "on the back of sustained focus on acquiring quality customers and improved realisations on account of premiumisation".

The telco's consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) during the quarter was at Rs 19,746 crore with an Ebitda margin of 52.7 per cent. It was an improvement of 212 basis points YoY. 

"Our consolidated revenue grew sequentially by 4 per cent and Ebitda margin expanded to 52.7 per cent, underscoring the simplicity and execution of our strategy. Our focus on winning quality customers and driving premiumisation has helped us add 5.6 million new 4G customers and the highest ever postpaid customers in any one quarter," said Gipal Vittal, managing director of Bharti Airtel. 

Topics :Bharti AirtelTelecom companiesQ1 resultsBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 5:10 PM IST

