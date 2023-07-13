Home / Companies / Results / PepsiCo raises revenue, profit forecasts on price hikes and steady demand

PepsiCo raises revenue, profit forecasts on price hikes and steady demand

PepsiCo's average prices jumped 15% for the quarter ended June 17, while organic volume slipped 2.5%

Reuters
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2023 | 3:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

PepsiCo Inc on Thursday raised its annual revenue and profit forecasts for the second time, banking on resilient demand for its snacks and beverages as well as price hikes.

Shares rose 2% in premarket trading after the company also beat second-quarter results.

Packaged food companies, including PepsiCo, have hiked prices to counter a jump in costs of everything from commodities such as sugar to transportation costs caused by supply chain snags and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Meanwhile, U.S. consumers have been spending on sodas and snacks from the company and rival Coca-Cola even as rising interest rates and food prices hammered non-essential spending.

In April, the Frito-Lay maker said it would raise prices in some regions still experiencing higher inflation.

PepsiCo's average prices jumped 15% for the quarter ended June 17, while organic volume slipped 2.5%.

The company said it expects 2023 organic revenue to rise 10%, compared with prior forecast of an 8% increase.

It estimated annual core earnings per share of $7.47, compared with earlier expectation of $7.27.

The 7UP maker's net revenue rose to $22.32 billion from $20.23 billion in the second quarter, compared with analysts' average estimate of $21.73 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Also Read

PepsiCo India records double-digit organic revenue growth in 2022

PepsiCo India introduces Pepsi Black bottles made of 100% recycled plastic

PepsiCo reports 'double-digit organic revenue growth' in March qtr in India

Print media revenue to rise 13-15% in FY24 due to higher ad spends: CRISIL

Revenue growth of IT firms in FY24 to be 7-9% lower than FY23: CRISIL

Federal Bank Q1 profit up 29% at Rs 854 cr on back of decline in bad loans

Anand Rathi Wealth Q1 profit after tax rises by 34% to Rs 53 crore

HCLTech net slips 11.3% QoQ, maintains FY24 revenue growth guidance at 6-8%

HCLTech Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 7.6% YoY to Rs 3,534 crore

TCS Q1 net profit beats Street, revenue growth misses the estimate

Topics :PepsiCoTax Revenues

First Published: Jul 13 2023 | 3:55 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story